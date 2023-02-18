Arizona State wins at home against Lindenwood Lions

Arizona State won when it visited the Lindenwood Lions on Friday. The final score was 8-2.

The Sun Devils took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Lukas Sillinger . Dylan Jackson and Ty Jackson assisted.

The Sun Devils increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ryan O'Reilly late in the first.

The Sun Devils' Dylan Jackson increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Lukas Sillinger and Ty Jackson.

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Sun Devils.

Caige Sterzer narrowed the gap to 7-2 in the third period, assisted by Mitch Allard and Aiden Yakimchuk .

Dylan Jackson increased the lead to 8-2 only seconds later, assisted by Ty Jackson and Ethan Szmagaj .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST.