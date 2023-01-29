Arizona State wins against St. Thomas in overtime

It was a long and winding road for Arizona State at home against St. Thomas in the game on Saturday. ASU won in overtime 4-3.

ASU's Robert Mastrosimone scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Tommies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Luc Laylin . Luke Manning and Luke Perunovich assisted.

The Sun Devils tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first when Ryan Alexander scored, assisted by Josh Doan .

The Tommies took the lead with a goal from Tim Piechowski in the middle of the first, assisted by Ryan O'Neill and Mack Byers .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Tommies.

Benji Eckerle tied the game 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Christopher Grando and Jacob Semik . The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Robert Mastrosimone scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Josh Doan and Demetrios Koumontzis .

Next games:

On Friday, the Sun Devils will host the Alaska-Anchorage players at 5:07 p.m. CST and the Tommies will play against the Mavericks at 7:07 p.m. CST.