Arizona State wins against Long Island in overtime

It was a long and winding road for Arizona State at home against Long Island in the game on Saturday. ASU won in overtime 2-1.

ASU's Josh Doan scored the game-winning goal.

The Sun Devils took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ty Jackson . Dylan Jackson assisted.

Anthony Vincent scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Patriks Marcinkevics and Noah Kane .

In overtime, it took 57 seconds before Josh Doan scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Robert Mastrosimone and Demetrios Koumontzis .