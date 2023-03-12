Arizona State wins against Long Island in overtime
It was a long and winding road for Arizona State at home against Long Island in the game on Saturday. ASU won in overtime 2-1.
ASU's Josh Doan scored the game-winning goal.
The Sun Devils took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ty Jackson . Dylan Jackson assisted.
Anthony Vincent scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Patriks Marcinkevics and Noah Kane .
In overtime, it took 57 seconds before Josh Doan scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Robert Mastrosimone and Demetrios Koumontzis .