Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Independents

Arizona State wins against Long Island in overtime

It was a long and winding road for Arizona State at home against Long Island in the game on Saturday. ASU won in overtime 2-1.

img_500265583_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 11, 2023 at 11:30 PM

It was a long and winding road for Arizona State at home against Long Island in the game on Saturday. ASU won in overtime 2-1.

ASU's Josh Doan scored the game-winning goal.

The Sun Devils took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ty Jackson . Dylan Jackson assisted.

Anthony Vincent scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Patriks Marcinkevics and Noah Kane .

In overtime, it took 57 seconds before Josh Doan scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Robert Mastrosimone and Demetrios Koumontzis .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next