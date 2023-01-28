Arizona State secures much-needed win

Arizona State has gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 4-0 victory over St. Thomas, things are looking brighter.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Sun Devils took the lead when Ty Jackson scored assisted by Dylan Jackson .

The Sun Devils increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Demetrios Koumontzis scored, assisted by Ty Murchison and Ryan Alexander .

Jack Jensen increased the lead to 3-0 six minutes later, assisted by Demetrios Koumontzis and Robert Mastrosimone .

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Dylan Jackson who increased the Sun Devils' lead, assisted by Lukas Sillinger and Ty Jackson, late into the third period. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST, this time in ASU.