Men's College Independents

Arizona State scores twice in the third to beat Lindenwood Lions

Arizona State defeated the Lindenwood Lions 5-3. The game was tied after two periods, but ASU pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

February 19, 2023 02:01 AM

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Zachary Aughe . Caige Sterzer and Mitch Allard assisted.

The Sun Devils tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Josh Doan scored, assisted by Tim Lovell and Robert Mastrosimone .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

The Sun Devils took the lead early into the third period when Christopher Grando netted one, assisted by Robert Mastrosimone.

The Sun Devils increased the lead to 5-3 with 23 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Josh Doan.

The Sun Devils has now won four straight home games.

Coming up:

The Sun Devils plays Alaska away on Friday at 8 p.m. CST. The Lions will face Alaska at home on Friday at 5:07 p.m. CST.

