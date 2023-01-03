Arizona State pulls ahead in the third to defeat Boston College
Arizona State was victorious at home against Boston College. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but ASU pulled away in the third, winning the game 2-1.
Arizona State was victorious at home against Boston College. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but ASU pulled away in the third, winning the game 2-1.
ASU's Ethan Szmagaj scored the game-winning goal.
Coming up:
The Sun Devils hosts Michigan Tech on Friday at 8 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Umass on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.