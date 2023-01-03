SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Men's College | Independents

Arizona State pulls ahead in the third to defeat Boston College

Arizona State was victorious at home against Boston College. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but ASU pulled away in the third, winning the game 2-1.

img_500212023_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 03, 2023 09:05 AM
ASU's Ethan Szmagaj scored the game-winning goal.

Coming up:

The Sun Devils hosts Michigan Tech on Friday at 8 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Umass on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.