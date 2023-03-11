Sponsored By
Men's College Independents

Arizona State overcomes disadvantage to win

Arizona State lagged behind ahead of the third period in its home game against Long Island. But the team overcame the odds to win 6-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
March 10, 2023 10:39 PM

The Sharks opened strong, early in the game with Anthony Vincent scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Adam Goodsir and AJ Casperson .

The Sun Devils tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Dylan Jackson in the first period, assisted by Jacob Semik and Christopher Grando .

The Sun Devils' Dylan Jackson took the lead late in the first period, assisted by Christopher Grando.

The Sharks scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Sun Devils tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Teddy Lagerback found the back of the net, assisted by Benji Eckerle and Jacob Semik.

Robert Mastrosimone took the lead late into the third, assisted by Josh Doan and Ty Jackson .

Josh Doan increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Robert Mastrosimone.

The Sun Devils increased the lead to 6-3 with 21 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Dylan Jackson, assisted by Christopher Grando.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST, this time in ASU.

The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
