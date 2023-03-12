Arizona State grabs extra point vs. Long Island in overtime

Arizona State and visiting Long Island tied 1-1 in regulation on Saturday. ASU beat LIU in overtime 2-1.

ASU's Josh Doan scored the game-winning goal.

The Sun Devils took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Ty Jackson . Dylan Jackson assisted.

Anthony Vincent scored midway through the second period, assisted by Patriks Marcinkevics and Noah Kane .

In overtime, it took 57 seconds before Josh Doan scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Robert Mastrosimone and Demetrios Koumontzis .