Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Independents

Arizona State got a shutout against Alaska-Anchorage players

Arizona State picked up a decisive road win against the Alaska-Anchorage players. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

img_500262282_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 04, 2023 04:04 AM

Arizona State picked up a decisive road win against the Alaska-Anchorage players. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The Sun Devils took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ethan Szmagaj . Josh Doan and Demetrios Koumontzis assisted.

The Sun Devils increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Ryan Alexander scored, assisted by Josh Doan and Robert Mastrosimone .

The Sun Devils made it 3-0 with a goal from Christopher Grando .

Josh Doan increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period, assisted by Robert Mastrosimone and Tim Lovell .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sun Devils made it 5-0 when Brendan Studioso found the back of the net, assisted by Robert Mastrosimone and Josh Doan late in the third. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3:07 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Greg Powers vs. Colgate copy.jpg
Independents
At Arizona State, the quest for a conference home is the next hurdle to clear
February 05, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers