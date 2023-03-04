Arizona State got a shutout against Alaska-Anchorage players

Arizona State picked up a decisive road win against the Alaska-Anchorage players. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The Sun Devils took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ethan Szmagaj . Josh Doan and Demetrios Koumontzis assisted.

The Sun Devils increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Ryan Alexander scored, assisted by Josh Doan and Robert Mastrosimone .

The Sun Devils made it 3-0 with a goal from Christopher Grando .

Josh Doan increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period, assisted by Robert Mastrosimone and Tim Lovell .

The Sun Devils made it 5-0 when Brendan Studioso found the back of the net, assisted by Robert Mastrosimone and Josh Doan late in the third. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3:07 p.m. CST.