Arizona State couldn't stop star-studded Alaska from winning

Alaska and Arizona State met on Saturday. Alaska came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-2.

The visiting Sun Devils opened strong, right after the puck drop with Teddy Lagerback scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Josh Doan and Demetrios Koumontzis .

The Nanooks tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Brady Risk scored, assisted by Braden Birnie and Karl Falk.

The Nanooks took the lead in the first period when Chase Dubois scored, assisted by Jonny Sorenson and Payton Matsui.

Braden Birnie scored late in the second period.

The Sun Devils narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period when Josh Doan found the back of the net.

Arvils Bergmanis increased the lead to 4-2 halfway through the third, assisted by Payton Matsui and Matt Koethe.

Brady Risk increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Garrett Pyke.

Coming up:

The Nanooks plays LIU away on Friday at 2 p.m. CST. The Sun Devils will face Lindenwood at home on Friday at 8 p.m. CST.