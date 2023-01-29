Arizona State beats in overtime St. Thomas
The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Arizona State come away with the close win over St. Thomas at home on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.
ASU's Robert Mastrosimone scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Luc Laylin . Luke Manning and Luke Perunovich assisted.
The Sun Devils' Ryan Alexander tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Josh Doan .
The Tommies took the lead in the middle of the first when Tim Piechowski scored, assisted by Ryan O'Neill and Mack Byers .
The Tommies scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.
Benji Eckerle tied the game 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Christopher Grando and Jacob Semik . The game went to overtime.
Just over zero minutes in, Robert Mastrosimone scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Josh Doan and Demetrios Koumontzis .
Next up:
The Sun Devils hosts the Alaska-Anchorage players in the next game on the road on Friday at 5:07 p.m. CST. The same day, the Tommies will host the Mavericks at 7:07 p.m. CST.