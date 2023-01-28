Alaska wins against Alaska-Anchorage players in overtime

Alaska managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against the Alaska-Anchorage players, ending 4-3 in the action on Friday.

Alaska's Payton Matsui scored the game-winning goal.

The Alaska-Anchorage players took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Alex Gomez . Matt Johnson and Carson Kosobud assisted.

Matt Allen scored early into the second period, assisted by Jamie Collins and Nolan Kent .

Arvils Bergmanis narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Harrison Israels and Jonny Sorenson.

Brady Risk tied it up 2-2 three minutes later, assisted by Garrett Pyke and Kyle Gaffney.

Matt Allen took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Conor Cole and Brandon Lajoie .

The Nanooks tied the score 3-3 with 44 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jonny Sorenson, assisted by Brady Risk and T.J. Lloyd.

Just over two minutes in, Payton Matsui scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by A.J. Macaulay.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.