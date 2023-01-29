Alaska grabs extra point vs. Alaska-Anchorage players in overtime

Alaska and the visiting Alaska-Anchorage players tied 3-3 in regulation on Saturday. Alaska beat Alaska-Anchorage in overtime 4-3.

Alaska's Brady Risk scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Alaska-Anchorage players opened strong, right after the puck drop with Matt Johnson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by William Gilson.

The Nanooks tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Chase Dubois struck, assisted by Payton Matsui and Arvils Bergmanis.

The Alaska-Anchorage players took the lead within the first minute when William Gilson found the back of the net, assisted by Ben Almquist and Brett Bamber .

Connor Marritt increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later, assisted by Ben Almquist and William Gilson.

Chase Dubois narrowed the gap to 3-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Payton Matsui and Matt Koethe.

Anton Rubtsov tied the game 3-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Payton Matsui and Chase Dubois. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 58 seconds before Brady Risk scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Harrison Israels and Markuss Komuls.

Next up:

On Friday, the Nanooks will host ASU at 5:07 p.m. CST and the Alaska-Anchorage players will host ASU at 5:07 p.m. CST.