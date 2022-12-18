Alaska got a shut out against Alaska-Anchorage players

Alaska picked up a decisive road win against the Alaska-Anchorage players. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Simon Falk. Harrison Israels and Arvils Bergmanis assisted.

The Nanooks' Chase Dubois increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Arvils Bergmanis and Simon Falk.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 3-0, after only 16 seconds into the third period when Jonny Sorenson netted one, assisted by T.J. Lloyd and Matt Radomsky .

The Nanooks made it 4-0 when T.J. Lloyd found the back of the net, late in the third period. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 4:07 p.m. CST.