Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Independents

Alaska digs deep in the third to win against Arizona State

Arizona State and visiting Alaska were tied going into the third, but Alaska pulled away for a 4-2 victory in game action.

img_500260599_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 11:16 PM

Arizona State and visiting Alaska were tied going into the third, but Alaska pulled away for a 4-2 victory in game action.

The Sun Devils took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Demetrios Koumontzis . Dylan Jackson and Ty Jackson assisted.

The Sun Devils increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Josh Doan netted one, assisted by Demetrios Koumontzis and Tim Lovell .

Nanooks' Garrett Pyke tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-1. Colin Doyle and Connor Mylymok assisted.

The Nanooks made it 2-2 with a goal from Chase Dubois.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Falk took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Connor Mylymok and Markuss Komuls.

Simon Falk increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Anton Rubtsov and A.J. Macaulay.

The Nanooks has now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Sun Devils faces Alaska-Anchorage at 5:07 p.m. CST and the Nanooks takes on Lindenwood at home at 5:07 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Greg Powers vs. Colgate copy.jpg
Independents
At Arizona State, the quest for a conference home is the next hurdle to clear
February 05, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers