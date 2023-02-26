Alaska digs deep in the third to win against Arizona State

Arizona State and visiting Alaska were tied going into the third, but Alaska pulled away for a 4-2 victory in game action.

The Sun Devils took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Demetrios Koumontzis . Dylan Jackson and Ty Jackson assisted.

The Sun Devils increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Josh Doan netted one, assisted by Demetrios Koumontzis and Tim Lovell .

Nanooks' Garrett Pyke tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-1. Colin Doyle and Connor Mylymok assisted.

The Nanooks made it 2-2 with a goal from Chase Dubois.

Simon Falk took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Connor Mylymok and Markuss Komuls.

Simon Falk increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Anton Rubtsov and A.J. Macaulay.

The Nanooks has now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Sun Devils faces Alaska-Anchorage at 5:07 p.m. CST and the Nanooks takes on Lindenwood at home at 5:07 p.m. CST.