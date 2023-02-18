Alaska beats Long Island in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as Alaska won 3-2 at home against Long Island on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Sharks took the lead when Josh Zary scored assisted by Anthony Vincent and Cade Mason .

Late, Markuss Komuls scored a goal, assisted by Harrison Israels and Jonny Sorenson, making the score 1-1.

The Nanooks made it 2-1 late when Simon Falk scored the first goal, assisted by Jonny Sorenson.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Chase Dubois netted one, assisted by Anton Rubtsov and Payton Matsui.

The Sharks narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 01.05 remaining of the third period after a goal from Josh Zary, assisted by Anthony Vincent and Cade Mason.

The win over the Sharks means that the Nanooks has six home wins in a row.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.