Alaska beats Lindenwood Lions and continues winning run

The game between Alaska and the Lindenwood Lions on Friday finished 4-1. The result means Alaska has five straight wins.

The visiting Lions took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Adam Conquest . Mitch Allard and Coltan Wilkie assisted.

The Nanooks tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when A.J. Macaulay beat the goalie, assisted by Simon Falk and Kyle Gaffney.

The Nanooks made it 2-1 four minutes into the period when Karl Falk scored, assisted by Anton Rubtsov and Payton Matsui.

The Nanooks made it 3-1 with a goal from Brady Risk.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.18 remaining of the third period after a goal from Harrison Israels, assisted by Brady Risk and Jonny Sorenson.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.