Alaska beats in overtime the Alaska-Anchorage players

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Alaska come away with the close win over the Alaska-Anchorage players at home on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.

Alaska's Brady Risk scored the game-winning goal.

The Alaska-Anchorage players started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Matt Johnson scoring in the first period, assisted by William Gilson.

The Nanooks tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Chase Dubois struck, assisted by Payton Matsui and Arvils Bergmanis.

The Alaska-Anchorage players took the lead, after only 39 seconds into the third period when William Gilson beat the goalie, assisted by Ben Almquist and Brett Bamber .

Connor Marritt increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later, assisted by Ben Almquist and William Gilson.

Chase Dubois narrowed the gap to 3-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Payton Matsui and Matt Koethe.

Anton Rubtsov tied it up 3-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Payton Matsui and Chase Dubois. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 58 seconds before Brady Risk scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Harrison Israels and Markuss Komuls.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Nanooks hosts ASU at 5:07 p.m. CST and the Alaska-Anchorage players welcome Arizona State at 5:07 p.m. CST.