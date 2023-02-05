Alaska beats Arizona State and continues winning run

The game between Alaska and Arizona State on Saturday finished 5-2. The result means Alaska has four straight wins.

The visiting Sun Devils opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Teddy Lagerback scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Josh Doan and Demetrios Koumontzis .

The Nanooks tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Brady Risk scored, assisted by Braden Birnie and Karl Falk.

The Nanooks took the lead in the first period when Chase Dubois scored, assisted by Jonny Sorenson and Payton Matsui.

Braden Birnie scored late into the second period.

The Sun Devils narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period when Josh Doan beat the goalie.

Arvils Bergmanis increased the lead to 4-2 in the middle of the third, assisted by Payton Matsui and Matt Koethe.

Brady Risk increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Garrett Pyke.

Next games:

The Nanooks plays LIU away on Friday at 2 p.m. CST. The Sun Devils will face Lindenwood at home on Friday at 8 p.m. CST.