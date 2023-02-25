Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Independents

Alaska beat Arizona State

Alaska won its road game against Arizona State on Friday, ending 4-2.

img_500258832_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 10:51 PM

Alaska won its road game against Arizona State on Friday, ending 4-2.

The visiting Nanooks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Payton Matsui. Chase Dubois assisted.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Garrett Pyke scored, assisted by Jonny Sorenson and T.J. Lloyd.

The Sun Devils' Josh Doan narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Robert Mastrosimone and Tim Lovell .

The Nanooks' Payton Matsui increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Judson narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ryan O'Reilly and Tim Lovell.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 4-2 with eight seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Payton Matsui, assisted by Jonny Sorenson and Kyle Gaffney.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Greg Powers vs. Colgate copy.jpg
Independents
At Arizona State, the quest for a conference home is the next hurdle to clear
February 05, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers