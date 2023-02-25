Alaska beat Arizona State

Alaska won its road game against Arizona State on Friday, ending 4-2.

The visiting Nanooks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Payton Matsui. Chase Dubois assisted.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Garrett Pyke scored, assisted by Jonny Sorenson and T.J. Lloyd.

The Sun Devils' Josh Doan narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Robert Mastrosimone and Tim Lovell .

The Nanooks' Payton Matsui increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first.

Jack Judson narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ryan O'Reilly and Tim Lovell.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 4-2 with eight seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Payton Matsui, assisted by Jonny Sorenson and Kyle Gaffney.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST.