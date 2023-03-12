Alaska-Anchorage players win against Lindenwood Lions in overtime

Sponsored By
Men's College Independents

With no decisive score in regulation, the Alaska-Anchorage players' home game against the Lindenwood Lions ran into overtime on Saturday. Alaska-Anchorage snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 11, 2023 11:53 PM

Alaska-Anchorage's Connor Marritt scored the game-winning goal.

The Alaska-Anchorage players took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Ben Almquist . Connor Marritt and Davis Goukler assisted.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Just over two minutes in, Connor Marritt scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Matt Allen and Max Osborne .

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
