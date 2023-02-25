Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Independents

Alaska-Anchorage players secure much-needed win

The Alaska-Anchorage players have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 4-0 victory over Long Island, things are looking brighter.

img_500258710_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 04:38 PM

The Alaska-Anchorage players have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 4-0 victory over Long Island, things are looking brighter.

The visiting Alaska-Anchorage players opened strong, right after the puck drop with Caleb Hite scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Maximilion Helgeson .

The Alaska-Anchorage players increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Jarred White beat the goalie, assisted by Maximilion Helgeson.

Dylan Finlay then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-0. Alex Gomez and Matt Allen assisted.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Davis Goukler who increased the Alaska-Anchorage players' lead, assisted by Max Osborne and Matt Allen, with a minute left into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Greg Powers vs. Colgate copy.jpg
Independents
At Arizona State, the quest for a conference home is the next hurdle to clear
February 05, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers