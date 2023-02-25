Alaska-Anchorage players secure much-needed win

The Alaska-Anchorage players have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 4-0 victory over Long Island, things are looking brighter.

The visiting Alaska-Anchorage players opened strong, right after the puck drop with Caleb Hite scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Maximilion Helgeson .

The Alaska-Anchorage players increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Jarred White beat the goalie, assisted by Maximilion Helgeson.

Dylan Finlay then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-0. Alex Gomez and Matt Allen assisted.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Davis Goukler who increased the Alaska-Anchorage players' lead, assisted by Max Osborne and Matt Allen, with a minute left into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. CST.