Men's College Independents

Alaska-Anchorage players beat Lindenwood Lions in overtime

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM

The Alaska-Anchorage players hosted the Lindenwood Lions in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Alaska-Anchorage prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Alaska-Anchorage's Connor Marritt scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Alaska-Anchorage players took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Ben Almquist . Connor Marritt and Davis Goukler assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Just over two minutes in, Connor Marritt scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Matt Allen and Max Osborne .

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
