After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Alaska

The game between home team Long Island and visiting Alaska finished 3-1. The result means that Alaska's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Saturday.

The Sharks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Anthony Vincent . Josh Zary and Patriks Marcinkevics assisted.

Noah Kane scored late in the second period, assisted by Austin Brimmer .

Braden Birnie narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the third period, assisted by Colin Doyle and A.J. Macaulay.

The Sharks increased the lead to 3-1 with 21 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Anthony Vincent, assisted by Brandon Perrone .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 5:07 p.m. CST.