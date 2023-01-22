Zapernick strikes twice as Vermont Catamounts beats Boston College

Vermont Catamounts defeated hosting Boston College 3-2 on Saturday.

Vermont's Will Zapernick scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Nikita Nesterenko scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Eamon Powell and Cam Burke .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Catamounts.

Next up:

On Friday, the Eagles will host BU at 6 p.m. CST and the Catamounts will host Merrimack at 6 p.m. CST.