Yale claims a point away – determined performance vs. Merrimack
Yale got a point on the road against the strong Merrimack on Friday. The game finished 3-3.
Yale got a point on the road against the strong Merrimack on Friday. The game finished 3-3.
The visiting Bulldogs started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ian Carpentier scoring in the first minute.
The Warriors tied it up 1-1 late in the first period when Will Calverley scored, assisted by Filip Forsmark .
The Bulldogs took the lead early into the second period when Ian Carpentier beat the goalie again, assisted by Reilly Connors .
Halfway through, Cole Donhauser scored a goal, assisted by Ryan Conroy , making the score 3-1.
Christian Felton narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Will Calverley.
Will Calverley tied the game 3-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Ben Brar and Slava Demin .
Next games:
The Warriors hosts Brown on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The Bulldogs hosts Vermont to play the Catamounts on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST.