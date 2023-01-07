Yale claims a point away – determined performance vs. Merrimack

Yale got a point on the road against the strong Merrimack on Friday. The game finished 3-3.

The visiting Bulldogs started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ian Carpentier scoring in the first minute.

The Warriors tied it up 1-1 late in the first period when Will Calverley scored, assisted by Filip Forsmark .

The Bulldogs took the lead early into the second period when Ian Carpentier beat the goalie again, assisted by Reilly Connors .

Halfway through, Cole Donhauser scored a goal, assisted by Ryan Conroy , making the score 3-1.

Christian Felton narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Will Calverley.

Will Calverley tied the game 3-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Ben Brar and Slava Demin .

Next games:

The Warriors hosts Brown on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The Bulldogs hosts Vermont to play the Catamounts on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST.