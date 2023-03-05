Win for Connecticut at home against Boston College

Home-team Connecticut seized a win against Boston College. The team won 6-5 on Saturday.

The hosting Huskies opened strong, right after the puck drop with Justin Pearson scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Hudson Schandor and Andrew Lucas .

The Eagles tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Marshall Warren struck.

The Huskies took the lead late in the first period when Ty Amonte scored, assisted by Justin Pearson.

The Eagles tied the score 2-2 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Lukas Gustafsson , assisted by Cutter Gauthier and Eamon Powell .

The Huskies scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Huskies increased the lead to 5-2 within the first minute when Justin Pearson netted one again, assisted by Matthew Wood and Andrew Lucas.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 5-3 early into the third period when Andre Gasseau scored, assisted by Trevor Kuntar and Nikita Nesterenko .

Jake Black increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Samu Salminen .

Oskar Jellvik narrowed the gap to 6-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Aidan Hreschuk and Cade Alami .

The Eagles' Colby Ambrosio narrowed the gap again, assisted by Lukas Gustafsson at 17:55 into the third period.