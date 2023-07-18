Vermont head coach Todd Woodcroft fired after investigation into texts

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont has fired men's head hockey coach Todd Woodcroft, the school announced Tuesday.

Woodcroft's firing comes after an investigation into "inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries," Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman said in a press release.

"The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department. After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM's Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations. The specific conduct leading to the investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries," Schulman said.

"Earlier today, I met with the Men's Hockey team to inform them of my decision and to introduce Steve Wiedler as interim head coach for the 2023-24 season. The team and I have tremendous confidence in Coach Wiedler's ability to successfully lead our program. He has played a major role in the recruitment and development of our current players and will step into this important role with the full support of our team and his Athletic Department colleagues."

The 50-year-old Woodcroft, originally from Toronto, had been with the program for three seasons. He was previously the assistant coach of the Winnipeg Jets from 2016-2020 and both a scout and video coach for multiple NHL teams prior to that.

Woodcroft has also coached internationally for Sweden, Belarus, Canada, and Switzerland in various roles. His brothers, Craig and Jay, are both heavily involved in the sport. Craig is a KHL coach in Minsk, Belarus, and Jay is the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.

Steve Wiedler, formerly an assistant coach for the Catamounts, will be the interim head coach for 2023-24. He has been with the program for three seasons.

Prior to Vermont, Wiedler worked for American International College and got his coaching start at Division III Curry College. He also coached internationally for Norway's U20 team.

Vermont went 11-20-5 under Woodcroft in 2022-23.