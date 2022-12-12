Vermont Catamounts wins at home against Dartmouth Big Green

Vermont Catamounts won when it visited Dartmouth Big Green on Sunday. The final score was 5-1.

The Catamounts took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Philip Törnqvist . Robbie Stucker and Isak Walther assisted.

The Catamounts increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Thomas Sinclair scored, assisted by Carter Long and Jens Richards .

The Catamounts' Dawson Good increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Robbie Stucker and Ralfs Bergmanis .

Jens Richards scored late into the second period.

Tyler Campbell narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period.

Isak Walther increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third, assisted by Jacques Bouquot .

Coming up:

The Catamounts hosts Lindenwood on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Big Green will face Quinnipiac on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.