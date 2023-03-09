Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Vermont Catamounts scores twice in the third to beat Maine Black Bears

Vermont Catamounts defeated Maine Black Bears 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Vermont pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

img_500264303_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 08, 2023 10:32 PM

Vermont Catamounts defeated Maine Black Bears 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Vermont pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Black Bears took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Lynden Breen . Thomas Freel and David Breazeale assisted.

Timofei Spitserov scored early into the second period, assisted by Will Zapernick and Robbie Stucker .

The Black Bears took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Lynden Breen found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Grayson Arnott and Jakub Sirota .

Andrei Buyalsky tied the game 2-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Massimo Lombardi .

ADVERTISEMENT

Isak Walther took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Jacques Bouquot and Robbie Stucker.

The Catamounts increased the lead to 4-2 with 38 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from William Lemay , assisted by Will Zapernick.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-BOSTON-COLLEGE-BEATS-RIVAL-BOSTON-1-YB.jpg
Hockey East - Men's
Northeastern beats Harvard 3-2 in the Beanpot’s first shootout
February 14, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald
SPORTS-HARVARD-NORTHEASTERN-HEADED-BEANPOT-TITLE-1-YB.jpg
ECAC - Men's
Harvard, Northeastern headed to Beanpot title game
February 07, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald