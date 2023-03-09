Vermont Catamounts scores twice in the third to beat Maine Black Bears

Vermont Catamounts defeated Maine Black Bears 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Vermont pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Black Bears took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Lynden Breen . Thomas Freel and David Breazeale assisted.

Timofei Spitserov scored early into the second period, assisted by Will Zapernick and Robbie Stucker .

The Black Bears took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Lynden Breen found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Grayson Arnott and Jakub Sirota .

Andrei Buyalsky tied the game 2-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Massimo Lombardi .

Isak Walther took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Jacques Bouquot and Robbie Stucker.

The Catamounts increased the lead to 4-2 with 38 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from William Lemay , assisted by Will Zapernick.