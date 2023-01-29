Vermont Catamounts beats Merrimack in overtime
Vermont Catamounts hosted Merrimack in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Vermont prevailed. The final score was 2-1.
Next games:
The Warriors plays against New Hampshire on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Catamounts will face New Hampshire on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.