Men's College | Hockey East - Men's

Vermont Catamounts beats Merrimack in overtime

Vermont Catamounts hosted Merrimack in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Vermont prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 08:36 PM
Next games:

The Warriors plays against New Hampshire on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Catamounts will face New Hampshire on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.