Vermont Catamounts and Yale drew 1-1

The teams split the points when Vermont Catamounts hosted Yale. The final score was 1-1.

The Bulldogs took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Briggs Gammill . Niklas Allain and David Chen assisted.

The Catamounts' Jacques Bouquot tied it up 1-1 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Robbie Stucker and Andrei Buyalsky .

Next up:

The Catamounts hosts AIC on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The Bulldogs will face RPI on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.