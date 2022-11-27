Unbeaten run of nine games was ended by Brown

Providence had an impressive run of nine games without defeat to defend in Saturday's game against Brown. But it was not to be continued. Road team Brown won the game 3-2.

The Friars took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Max Crozier. Chase Yoder assisted.

The Bears tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Brett Bliss netted one, assisted by Bradley Cocca and Cole Quisenberry.

The Bears took the lead three minutes into the period when Ryan Bottrill beat the goalie, assisted by Brett Bliss and Jordan Tonelli.

Five minutes into the period, the Bears made it 3-1 with a goal from Jackson Munro.

Austen May narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third period, assisted by Patrick Moynihan and Parker Ford.

Next games:

The Friars travels to BC on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Bears will face BC on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST.