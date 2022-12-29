Trailing in third period – Clarkson Golden Knights win nevertheless

The home team Massachusetts held the grip before the third period to lead with 3-2 in the game. The Clarkson Golden Knights, however, managed to turn the game around and win 6-3.

The Minutemen took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Cole O'Hara . Aaron Bohlinger and Ryan Lautenbach assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Minutemen.

Anthony Romano tied it up 3-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ryan Richardson and Jordan Power .

Ayrton Martino took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Tommy Pasanen and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup .

Anthony Romano increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Alex Campbell and Ryan Taylor .

One minute later, Mathieu Gosselin scored yet again, assisted by Ayrton Martino and Noah Beck , securing a 3-6 comeback win for the Golden Knights.

Next games:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Minutemen hosting the Lakers at 4 p.m. CST, and the Golden Knights playing the Badgers at 7:30 p.m. CST.