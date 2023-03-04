Tough game ends in victory for Boston College against Connecticut
The game between Boston College and Connecticut was unpredictable. Road team UConn held the lead with 3-2 at the beginning of the third period, but BC turned the course around and finally won with 5-3.
The hosting Eagles took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Oskar Jellvik . Eamon Powell assisted.
The Huskies scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.
Mike Posma tied the game 3-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Aidan Hreschuk and Connor Joyce .
Charlie Leddy took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Trevor Kuntar and Colby Ambrosio .
The Eagles increased the lead to 5-3 with 26 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Andre Gasseau , assisted by Christian O'Neill .
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. CST.