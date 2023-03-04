Tough game ends in victory for Boston College against Connecticut

The game between Boston College and Connecticut was unpredictable. Road team UConn held the lead with 3-2 at the beginning of the third period, but BC turned the course around and finally won with 5-3.

The hosting Eagles took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Oskar Jellvik . Eamon Powell assisted.

The Huskies scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Mike Posma tied the game 3-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Aidan Hreschuk and Connor Joyce .

Charlie Leddy took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Trevor Kuntar and Colby Ambrosio .

The Eagles increased the lead to 5-3 with 26 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Andre Gasseau , assisted by Christian O'Neill .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. CST.