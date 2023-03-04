Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Tough game ends in victory for Boston College against Connecticut

The game between Boston College and Connecticut was unpredictable. Road team UConn held the lead with 3-2 at the beginning of the third period, but BC turned the course around and finally won with 5-3.

img_500262509_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 03, 2023 10:10 PM

The game between Boston College and Connecticut was unpredictable. Road team UConn held the lead with 3-2 at the beginning of the third period, but BC turned the course around and finally won with 5-3.

The hosting Eagles took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Oskar Jellvik . Eamon Powell assisted.

The Huskies scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Mike Posma tied the game 3-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Aidan Hreschuk and Connor Joyce .

Charlie Leddy took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Trevor Kuntar and Colby Ambrosio .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles increased the lead to 5-3 with 26 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Andre Gasseau , assisted by Christian O'Neill .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-BOSTON-COLLEGE-BEATS-RIVAL-BOSTON-1-YB.jpg
Hockey East - Men's
Northeastern beats Harvard 3-2 in the Beanpot’s first shootout
February 14, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald
SPORTS-HARVARD-NORTHEASTERN-HEADED-BEANPOT-TITLE-1-YB.jpg
ECAC - Men's
Harvard, Northeastern headed to Beanpot title game
February 07, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald