Three points for New Hampshire after third-period win against Massachusetts-Lowell

New Hampshire defeated home-team Massachusetts-Lowell 5-4. The game was all square after two periods but in the third New Hampshire managed to pull out a win.

The Wildcats took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Cy LeClerc . Jake Dunlap and Luke Reid assisted.

The Wildcats' Damien Carfagna increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Nikolai Jenson and Stiven Sardarian .

The River Hawks narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Carl Berglund scored, assisted by Jon McDonald and Ben Meehan .

The River Hawks made it 2-2 with a goal from Scout Truman .

The River Hawks took the lead, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Filip Fornåå Svensson found the back of the net, assisted by Jake Stella and Brehdan Engum .

Damien Carfagna tied the game 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Cy LeClerc and Liam Devlin .

Chase Stevenson took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Stiven Sardarian and Conor Lovett .

Chase Stevenson increased the lead to 5-3 only seconds later, assisted by Stiven Sardarian and Nikolai Jenson.

Jon McDonald narrowed the gap to 5-4 two minutes later, assisted by Zach Kaiser and Filip Fornåå Svensson.

Next up:

The River Hawks hosts Maine Black Bears on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. CST. The Wildcats will face UConn at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.