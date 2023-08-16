Talented winger Kolin Sisson has had an impressive summer

PROVIDENCE — It's been a big summer for Rhode Island forward Kolin Sisson.

The 16-year-old came into the offseason after posting over a point-per-game with South Kent School and Mount St. Charles in 2022-23. He attended the Chicago Steel tryout/development camp in early June and despite being a young skater and standing at just 5-foot-9, Sisson played so well that he earned a roster spot on the USHL junior hockey team for the upcoming year.

Later that month, the winger competed in the USA Hockey-BioSteel Boys 17 National Festival with the top skaters from his birth year. For those who didn't know who Sisson was before camp, they certainly knew who he was after.

He scored the most goals during the camp (6) and was tied for second in overall point totals (6G-3A-9PTS) throughout the week. He was subsequently named to the prestigious Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp where he was seen by many scouts and NCAA coaches from around the country.

Multiple schools came in contact with Sisson in 2023 before Aug. 1, which is the first day players could announce a verbal commitment to a Division I program. The top three programs he eventually had to choose between were Harvard, UMass-Lowell, and Providence, and he decided to stay close to home and play for the Friars.

"I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at Providence College. I would like to thank God for giving me this opportunity. I'd also like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone else that has helped me along the way," Sisson posted on his Instagram page on Aug. 1.

"It's not every day you get to go to a school 10 minutes from your house, so it seemed pretty perfect," he said about committing to his hometown team. "The coaching staff is amazing and the facilities are great."

The forward also knows some of his future Friar teammates already in fellow Rhode Islander Everett Baldwin (St. George's School), Mount St. Charles teammate JJ Monteiro, and Kent School defender Alex Bales.

Sisson said that he's grateful that so many schools reached out to him in the recruiting process, but that it was fairly stressful. So he's glad that he's now committed to a program and can just focus on preparing for the upcoming season.

There’s a reason Kolin Sisson is a dynamic skater and has high end skill - he WORKS at it! #sksahockey pic.twitter.com/a3vNGAHopF — Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) December 8, 2021

Sisson can play both center and wing and says that his strengths are his skating ability and his quick release on his shot. In 2022-23, Sisson had 42 points over 37 games with the South Kent School 16U team before playing in 27 contests for Mount St. Charles 16U where he posted 27 points.

Because of his strong showing at USHL camp this summer, Sisson plans on competing with the Chicago Steel in 2023-24. He was drafted by the Steel in the 19th round of the 2022 Phase I Draft.

The forward has been working on getting stronger and gaining muscle this summer to keep up with the next level of play in the USHL. He leaves his home to join the team in late August and will be living with a billet family and taking online classes while he's there. Sisson turns 17 in September, so he won't be the youngest one on the Steel's roster, but he'll still be pretty young compared to many of the other skaters in the league.

The Lincoln, R.I., resident has two brothers and one sister and grew up playing lacrosse and soccer alongside hockey. In his free time, he enjoys being out on the golf course.

