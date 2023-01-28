Strong third period wins it for Maine Black Bears against Providence

A tight game between home-team Maine Black Bears and visiting Providence wasn't settled until the third period, when Maine scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.

Maine's Jakub Sirota scored the game-winning goal.

The Black Bears opened strong, early in the game with Didrik Henbrant scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Nolan Renwick and Brandon Holt .

The Friars tied it up 1-1 late into the first period when Nick Poisson scored, assisted by Brett Berard and Taige Harding .

The Friars made it 2-1 early in the second period when Craig Needham netted one, assisted by Cam McDonald and Jamie Engelbert .

Black Bears' Lynden Breen tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-2. Donavan Villeneuve-Houle and Brandon Holt assisted.

Jakub Sirota took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Nolan Renwick and Grayson Arnott .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.