Strong defense as Massachusetts beats Brown

Three goals scored – and a shutout. Massachusetts secured the home victory against Brown. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Minutemen took the lead when Tyson Dyck scored assisted by Cal Kiefiuk and Scott Morrow .

Tyson Dyck then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, halfway through the second period, making the score 2-0. Cole O'Hara and Michael Cameron assisted.

The Minutemen made it 3-0 when Scott Morrow beat the goalie, with a minute left in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Minutemen will play the Eagles at 5 p.m. CST, and the Bears will play the Warriors at 6 p.m. CST.