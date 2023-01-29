Strong defense as Maine Black Bears beats Providence

Three goals scored – and a shutout. Maine Black Bears secured the home victory against Providence. The game ended 3-0.

The Black Bears took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Lynden Breen . Thomas Freel and Luke Antonacci assisted.

Donavan Villeneuve-Houle increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Lynden Breen and Thomas Freel.

In the end the 3-0 came from Didrik Henbrant who increased the Black Bears' lead, assisted by Ben Poisson and David Breazeale , with a minute left in the third. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

On Friday, the Black Bears will host BU at 6 p.m. CST and the Friars will host BU at 6 p.m. CST.