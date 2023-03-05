Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Strong defense as Boston University beats Providence

Two goals scored – and a shutout. Boston University secured the road victory against Providence. The game ended 2-0.

img_500263477_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 04, 2023 10:15 PM

Two goals scored – and a shutout. Boston University secured the road victory against Providence. The game ended 2-0.

The Terriers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jamie Armstrong . Lane Hutson and Sam Stevens assisted.

The Terriers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Sam Stevens beat the goalie, assisted by Lane Hutson and Ty Gallagher . The 2-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-BOSTON-COLLEGE-BEATS-RIVAL-BOSTON-1-YB.jpg
Hockey East - Men's
Northeastern beats Harvard 3-2 in the Beanpot’s first shootout
February 14, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald
SPORTS-HARVARD-NORTHEASTERN-HEADED-BEANPOT-TITLE-1-YB.jpg
ECAC - Men's
Harvard, Northeastern headed to Beanpot title game
February 07, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald