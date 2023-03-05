Strong defense as Boston University beats Providence

Two goals scored – and a shutout. Boston University secured the road victory against Providence. The game ended 2-0.

The Terriers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jamie Armstrong . Lane Hutson and Sam Stevens assisted.

The Terriers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Sam Stevens beat the goalie, assisted by Lane Hutson and Ty Gallagher . The 2-0 goal held up as the game winner.