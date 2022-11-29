Star-studded Providence extended its unbeaten run with 4-3 win over St. Lawrence

The game on Friday between Providence and visiting St. Lawrence finished 4-3. The result means Providence remains unbeaten for the last nine games.

Providence's Parker Ford scored the game-winning goal.

The Saints took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Luc Salem. Ty Naaykens and Felikss Gavars assisted.

The Friars' Nick Poisson tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Cam McDonald and Riley Duran.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Saints led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Friars tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Austen May scored yet again, assisted by Jaroslav Chmelar and Chase Yoder.

Parker Ford took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Michael Citara and Max Crozier.

Coming up:

The Friars plays Brown away on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The Saints will face Quinnipiac at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.