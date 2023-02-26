Sponsored By
Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Star-studded Merrimack has claimed another win

Merrimack continues to stay strong. When the team played Massachusetts-Lowell on Saturday, it claimed yet another victory. Merrimack won the game 2-0 and now has four successive wins.

img_500260603_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

Coming up:

The Warriors plays Vermont away on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The River Hawks will face Northeastern at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.

