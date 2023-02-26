Star-studded Merrimack has claimed another win
Merrimack continues to stay strong. When the team played Massachusetts-Lowell on Saturday, it claimed yet another victory. Merrimack won the game 2-0 and now has four successive wins.
Coming up:
The Warriors plays Vermont away on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The River Hawks will face Northeastern at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.