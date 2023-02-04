Star-studded Boston University wins again in game against Maine Black Bears
Boston University is hard to stop at the moment, and against Maine Black Bears on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-3 and BU now has seven wins in a row.
Boston University is hard to stop at the moment, and against Maine Black Bears on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-3 and BU now has seven wins in a row.
The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Devin Kaplan . Lane Hutson and Matt Brown assisted.
The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Terriers.
The Black Bears tied the score 3-3 within the first minute when Nolan Renwick found the back of the net, assisted by Michael Mancinelli and Didrik Henbrant .
Wilmer Skoog took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Jay O'Brien and Domenick Fensore .
The Terriers increased the lead to 5-3 with 01.32 remaining of the third period after a goal from Jeremy Wilmer , assisted by Lane Hutson and Quinn Hutson .
Next up:
The Black Bears hosts Merrimack on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face Northeastern on Monday at 7 p.m. CST.