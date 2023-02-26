Sponsored By
Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Solid victory for Boston University – shut out Vermont Catamounts

Boston University won its road game against Vermont Catamounts. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 11:17 PM

The visiting Terriers opened strong, early in the game with Jay O'Brien scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jeremy Wilmer and Domenick Fensore .

Domenick Fensore scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Dylan Peterson and Nick Zabaneh .

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Luke Tuch who increased the Terriers' lead, assisted by Lane Hutson and Ryan Greene , halfway through the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

The Catamounts plays New Hampshire away on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face Providence at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
