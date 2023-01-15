Solid victory for American International – shut out Vermont Catamounts

American International won its road game against Vermont Catamounts. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Yellowjackets took the lead when Evan Stella scored assisted by Jordan Biro .

The Yellowjackets made it 2-0 with a goal from Blake Bennett .

The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Casey Mcdonald scored.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Blake Bennett who increased the Yellowjackets' lead, assisted by Aaron Grounds , late into the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Catamounts will travel to Boston College on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Yellowjackets will face Army on the road on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST.