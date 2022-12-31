Single-goal win for Alaska-Anchorage players over Massachusetts-Lowell

The road-team Alaska-Anchorage players seized a win against Massachusetts-Lowell. The team won 3-2 on Saturday.

The hosting River Hawks started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Isac Jonsson scoring in the first period.

The Alaska-Anchorage players tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Matt Allen scored, assisted by Brett Bamber .

The Alaska-Anchorage players made it 2-1 halfway through the second period when Brandon Lajoie netted one, assisted by William Gilson and Ben Almquist .

With a minute left, Caleb Hite scored a goal, assisted by Connor Marritt , making the score 3-1.

Carl Berglund narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, assisted by Brian Chambers and Matt Crasa .

Next games:

The River Hawks travels to American International on Saturday at 12:05 p.m. CST. The Alaska-Anchorage players will face Maine on the road on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.