Sharp shooting from Quisenberry in Brown's win over Merrimack

Host Brown claimed six goals hosting Merrimack on Saturday. The final score was 6-2.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Brett Bliss scored, assisted by Bradley Cocca and Matt Sutton .

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Bears led 6-1 going in to the third period.

The Warriors narrowed the gap to 6-2, after only 39 seconds into the third period when Alex Jefferies beat the goalie, assisted by Christian Felton and Slava Demin .

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Warriors hosts Providence at 6 p.m. CST and the Bears welcomes Union at 6 p.m. CST.