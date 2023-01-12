Sharp shooting from Kaplan in Boston University's win over Massachusetts

Host Boston University claimed six goals visiting Massachusetts on Wednesday. The final score was 6-2.

The Terriers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Wilmer Skoog . Devin Kaplan and Case McCarthy assisted.

The Terriers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Luke Tuch halfway through the first, assisted by Jay O'Brien and Dylan Peterson .

The Terriers' Quinn Hutson increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Lane Hutson and Ryan Greene .

The Terriers increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first when Nick Zabaneh scored, assisted by Cade Webber and Case McCarthy.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Terriers led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Devin Kaplan increased the lead to 6-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Wilmer Skoog and Matt Brown .

Michael Cameron narrowed the gap to 6-2 three minutes later, assisted by Ryan Lautenbach and Scott Morrow .

The Terriers were whistled for five penalties, while the Minutemen received seven penalties.

The Terriers has now won four straight home games.

Next up:

The Terriers hosts Cornell Big Red on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST. The Minutemen will face New Hampshire at home on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.