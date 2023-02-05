Providence has ended its losing streak after 1-3 vs. Vermont Catamounts

The game between Vermont Catamounts and visiting Providence finished 3-1. Providence's victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jamie Engelbert . Riley Duran and Max Crozier assisted.

The Friars' Bennett Schimek increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Max Crozier.

Simon Jellus scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Andrei Buyalsky and Will Zapernick .

Max Crozier increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Taige Harding and Riley Duran.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Catamounts faces Umass at 6 p.m. CST and the Friars takes on Northeastern at home at 6 p.m. CST.